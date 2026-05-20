First Fridays Returning To Downtown Sioux City

Starting Friday, June 5, Downtown Partners is bringing back this monthly event series that puts everything people love about downtown front and center. From June through October, the first Friday of each month becomes a reason to get out, explore, and experience the district in a whole new way.

Expect a lively mix of live music, local art, food trucks, and pop-up activities lining the streets. Crowd favorites like Downtown LIVE! and Food Truck Fridays return, while downtown businesses keep the the fun going with extended hours, special offers, and in-store experiences.

Businesses are a huge part of what makes First Fridays in Sioux City so unique. There’s plenty of room to get involved like hosting a promotion, live demo, or themed activity to plug into the energy of the night. Not located downtown? You’re still invited to join in by bringing a pop-up or activation into the district.

2026 First Fridays Dates:

June 5

July 3

August 7

September 4

October 2

For more details, at info@downtownsiouxcity.com or (712) 252-0014