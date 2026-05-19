In honor of America’s 250th Anniversary, Downtown Sioux City will celebrate with the 2026 Sioux City Independence Day Parade presented by State Steel on Friday, July 3 at 6 p.m.

Registration is now open for anyone who’d like to sign up their group or organization for the parade. Those interested can download a registration form at TysonCenter.com or contact the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center at 712-224-6429.

Bring your family and friends for FREE fun when the Independence Day Parade kicks off at 6 p.m. Tens of thousands of beads will be thrown into the crowds that line the streets – get your spot early!

Please review the updated route. The parade will take place along the Riverfront, starting at the Anderson Dance Pavilion, and ending at the Chris Larsen Yoga Lawn.

The celebration will just include the Independence Day Parade as we welcome the annual Saturday In The Park Festival on Saturday, July 4.