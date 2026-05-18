Iowa To Receive Over $5.6 Million From FEMA To Support Local Communities

BUTLER COUNTY, IOWA– U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) welcomed an announcement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that 13 projects in Iowa will receive a combined $5.6 million in funding. The funding will benefit Iowans in the following counties: Adair, Cherokee, Clay, Jasper, Lyon, Marshall, Osceola and Sioux. “As Iowa communities continue to repair and rebuild in the wake of floods and severe storms, this announcement is welcome news,” Grassley said. “I’m glad to see these funds move out the door and into the communities where they belong.” The 13 FEMA awards are: City of Newton: $127,162.86 to fund embankment, guard rail, other repair or replacement as a result of severe storms, tornadoes and flooding. Adair County Memorial Hospital: $830,418.01 to fund building exterior, building interior, contents, exterior site repair or replacement as a result of severe storms, tornadoes and flooding. Marshall County Secondary Roads: $756,799.28 to fund embankment repair or replacement as a result of severe storms, tornadoes and flooding. Lyon County: $652,608.29 to fund building interior repair or replacement as a result of severe storms, flooding, straight-line winds and tornadoes. City of Cherokee: $331,200.00 to fund pipe repair or replacement and $210,739.07 to fund the repair or replacement of docks, equipment, park buildings and tables as a result of severe storms, flooding, straight-line winds and tornadoes. Sioux County Conservation Board: $800,214.15 to fund beach, furniture, piers, tables repair or replacement as a result of severe storms, flooding, straight-line winds and tornadoes. Trinity Lutheran Church: $632,768.46 to fund building exterior, building interior repair or replacement as a result of severe storms, flooding, straight-line winds and tornadoes. Clay County Secondary Roads: $101,562.59 to fund costs related to the management of Public Assistance (PA) Grants as a result of severe storms, flooding, straight-line winds and tornadoes. City of Spencer: $573,691.05 to fund emergency measures to lessen immediate threats to public health and safety and property due to severe storms, flooding, straight-line winds and tornadoes. Osceola County Secondary Roads: $178,272.03 to fund costs related to the management of PA Grants as a result of severe storms, flooding, straight-line winds and tornadoes. Spencer Municipal Utilities: $163,109.38 to fund costs related to the management of PA Grants as a result of severe storms, flooding, straight-line winds and tornadoes. Rock Valley Residential Housing: $252,505.24 to fund costs related to the management of PA Grants as a result of severe storms, flooding, straight-line winds and tornadoes.