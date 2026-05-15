Second Siouxland Series Luncheon on May 20

Join us for the second installment of our Siouxland Series Luncheon, where we’ll focus on a topic that impacts businesses of every size – succession planning.

This session will feature a panel of five local business leaders representing a diverse mix of industries: John Baker, Suter; Joe Kruse, Kruse Financial Group; Regina Roth, empirical foods; Ben Uhl, Sergeant Bluff Eye Care; and Torrey Wingert, Bomgaars. Each will share practical insights, lessons learned, and considerations for planning the future of their business.

Whether you are preparing for a transition now or planning ahead, this discussion will offer valuable perspectives you can apply to your business.

All Siouxland Chamber members and their employees are invited.

Cost is $40/person (includes lunch).

Wednesday, May 20

12:00 PM to 1:30 PM

Hilton Garden Inn

1132 Larsen Park Rd.

Sioux City, IA