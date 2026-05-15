Second Siouxland Series Luncheon on May 20

Join us for the second installment of our Siouxland Series Luncheon, where we’ll focus on a topic that impacts businesses of every size – succession planning.
This session will feature a panel of five local business leaders representing a diverse mix of industries: John Baker, Suter; Joe Kruse, Kruse Financial Group; Regina Roth, empirical foods; Ben Uhl, Sergeant Bluff Eye Care; and Torrey Wingert, Bomgaars. Each will share practical insights, lessons learned, and considerations for planning the future of their business.
Whether you are preparing for a transition now or planning ahead, this discussion will offer valuable perspectives you can apply to your business.
All Siouxland Chamber members and their employees are invited.
Cost is $40/person (includes lunch).
Wednesday, May 20
12:00 PM to 1:30 PM
Hilton Garden Inn
1132 Larsen Park Rd.
Sioux City, IA