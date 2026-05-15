$10 million from three donors for ‘Field of Dreams’ expansion

A Dubuque-based trucking company and two northeast Iowa families have donated $10 million to support construction of a professional ballpark and other facilities at a “Field of Dreams” complex in Dyersville.

The McCoy Group’s Jim Conley said he moved to Dubuque 31 years ago and was awe struck during his first visit to the Field of Dreams. “The McCoy Group is proud to support this project that will generate a ton of opportunities for our rural communities all over the state of Iowa, support tourism, economic growth, and create a positive experience that will bring people together,” he said during an event today in Dyersville, “and I think that’s somethng that is really needed, you know, for all of us today not only here in this state, but all across the country.”

Andy Butler of Dubuque is chairman of the third-largest privately-held insurance brokerage in the U.S. His hope for the project is that a visit for a game at the site will inspire people to choose Iowa as their home. “This is a 40 year journey. It’s had ups. It’s had downs. It’s gone forward. It’s gone backwards, but without the group of dedicated and commited people here who are trying to get this done, this wouldn’t have happened,” Butler said. “The passion, the persistence, those are things that really inspired Debi and me to be part of this ongoing effort.”

Craig Breitbach of Farley is CEO of Cedar Valley Steel. He and his wife, Lisa, have donated to the site before, but Breitbach said a fishing trip last August with the Butlers and the family of Greg McCoy, president of the McCoy Group, sparked a new conversation. “On December 4, (2025), I wrote Andy and Greg an email with the concept of let’s bring our families together and do something special for the Field of Dreams,” Breitbach said.

An Oskaloosa company is also involved in the project. Charley Campbell, a vice president at Musco, said his company installs lighting all around the world for major sporting events, including the Major League Baseball games played at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville in 2021 and 2022. “When we heard that this property was going to be put back in the hands of Iowans to develop a permanent professional ballpark and a youth softball and baseball complex to complement the original movie site, we knew it was our responsibility to continue to support the project in a big way,” he said. “We couldn’t be prouder to pour of time, talents, treasure and passion into this project, this ballpark, and the Musco Ball Fields at the Field of Dreams.”

The home and baseball field featured in the 1989 movie are now at the center of a 300 acre campus that includes a ballpark that is scheduled to host a Major League baseball game this summer.