2026-2027 Broadway at the Orpheum Season Lineup

The Orpheum Theatre is proud to announce the Broadway At The Orpheum 2026-2027 Season, presented by Sterling and MidAmerican Energy Foundation.

Featuring six productions in the Orpheum Theatre, season highlights include the feel-good, slice-of-life charm of Mystic Pizza, the wildly hilarious and delightfully spooky Beetlejuice, the nostalgic holiday magic and laugh-out-loud fun of A Christmas Story: The Musical, the high-energy, crowd-pleasing hits A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, and the dazzling hit Legally Blonde The Musical, packed with humor, heart, and girl-power determination, all leading up to the wildly funny, corn-fed comedy Shucked, bringing big laughs and a fresh twist to the Broadway stage.

Season at a Glance

MYSTIC PIZZA – Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

BEETLEJUICE – Tuesday, November 17, 2026 & Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL – Thursday, December 17, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. *ADD ON*

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE – Monday, February 1, 2027 at 7:30 p.m.

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL – Thursday, February 18, 2027 at 7:30 p.m.

SHUCKED – Wednesday, March 24, 2027 at 7:30 p.m.

Subscriptions to the season are on sale now! Five-show package options are available. Subscriber benefits include guaranteed same great seats to all season performances, as well as the chance to renew those seats from year to year. Subscribers also receive additional ticket discounts and the chance for add on options before the general public. Subscription tickets are received by mail to avoid box office line and lost ticket insurance is included at no additional charge.

For information on becoming a subscriber to the Broadway At The Orpheum 2026-2027 Season, visit the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center, online at BroadwayAtTheOrpheum.com, or call the subscriber priority line at 712-279-4850 ext. 1.

Support comes from Sterling, MidAmerican Energy Foundation, KTIV, ImOn, Sergeant Bluff Eye Care, Great West–An Old Republic Company, CF Industries, Siouxland Woman Magazine, R.P. Constructors, Office Elements and CW Suter. For info on how your business can become a partner of the Broadway Series, contact 712-224-6429.