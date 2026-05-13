Nominate a Young Ambassador Today

The Sioux City Mayor’s Youth Commission is accepting applications for its Young Ambassadors program that honors students who have displayed good character and/or exceptional leadership inside or outside of the classroom.

To be eligible, the student must be in 4th – 7th grade during the current school year (as of May 2026), enrolled in a Sioux City public or parochial school, reside in Sioux City but attend a school outside of Sioux City, or be home schooled in Sioux City.

Nominations will be made online by teachers, counselors, parents, or adult friends of the nominee. To submit an application, please go to the Young Ambassadors nomination link on the Growing Community Connections website at growingcommunityconnections.info. The nomination application can be found under the Youth Programs tab. The nomination deadline is Monday, June 15, 2026. Please direct questions to Young Ambassador Coordinator Mary Koster.

The parents/guardians of the nominees will be provided with a Young Ambassadors Parent Form link that will need to be completed and submitted in order for the nominee’s name to be placed in competition. Parent confirmation is due June 29, 2026.

From the nominations, students will be selected to be mentored by members of the Sioux City Mayor’s Youth Commission. The students selected will receive a free Young Ambassadors T-shirt and public recognition on Monday, September 14, 2026, at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers located on the 5th floor of City Hall, 405 6th Street, Sioux City, Iowa.

To learn more about the Young Ambassadors program, visit sioux-city.org/youngambassador or growingcommunityconnections.info.