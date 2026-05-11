Jeff Powell Recognized for Leadership Service to the American Coatings Association

Diamond Vogel announced that CEO Jeff Powell was recognized for his service as Chairman of the American Coatings Association (ACA) Board of Directors during the ACA Industry Awards Dinner and Reception held May 4, 2026, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The ACA Industry Awards Dinner and Reception is held in conjunction with the biennial American Coatings Show and Conference and serves as one of the coatings industry’s leading recognition events. The evening honors individuals for their leadership, technical contributions, and service to the paint and coatings industry.

Powell served as Chairman of the ACA Board of Directors from 2024 through April 2026. During his term, he helped provide strategic leadership and guidance for the association while supporting its advocacy, policy, and industry engagement efforts.

“Jeff’s service as ACA Board Chairman reflects his long-standing commitment to the coatings industry and to the people and businesses it supports,” said Drew Vogel, Diamond Vogel Chairman. “We are proud to see his leadership recognized by ACA and grateful for the time and energy he has dedicated to advancing the industry.”

The American Coatings Association is a voluntary, nonprofit trade association representing paint and coatings manufacturers, raw materials suppliers, distributors, and technical professionals in the United States. ACA advocates on behalf of the industry on legislative, regulatory, and judicial matters and provides education and professional development programs.