Sioux City 2026 Construction Updates

Engineering currently has around 100 active projects in various stages of planning, design, and construction.

In the upcoming FY2027 Budget, the City is investing nearly $44 million in Public Works & Utility infrastructure projects. This includes $5 million in overlays of existing pavement, $6.8 million in complete utility and pavement reconstruction, $4 million in bridge rehabilitation and replacements, $950,000 in sidewalk rehabilitation/repairs, and over $5 million in new water mains.

Detailed information including project updates, maps, and street closures will be shared as the projects develop through the City’s website sioux-city.org. The Engineering Division understands that residents and businesses may be inconvenienced by construction activities and street closures associated with these projects. We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we work to improve the City’s infrastructure. To ensure the safety of all, please reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs and barricades.

Currently Under Construction

6th Street Bridge Reconstruction – Bridge Deck Replacement

This project includes the removal and replacement of the bridge deck, barrier rails, sidewalk, and light poles on the 6th Street bridge over the Floyd River. The new bridge deck will feature a 10-foot bike trail on the south side. Weather permitting, the contractor began work on March 17, 2026. This project has 140 working days and is anticipated to be completed by mid-October 2026. A contract was awarded to Dixon Construction on December 8, 2025, in the amount of $2,644,540.90.

8th Street Reconstruction (Douglas Street to Jackson Street)

This project includes the reconstruction of 8th Street from Douglas Street to Jackson Street and installation of new utilities: sanitary sewer, water main, storm sewer and streetscaping elements. Construction will be completed in 3 phases with a detour route along 7th Street. A contract was awarded to Steve Harris Construction, Inc. on January 26, 2026, in the amount of $1,970,264.94. This project shall be completed within 125 working days, which is anticipated to be in December 2026.

Isabella Square and Lyons Park Asphalt Resurfacing

This project includes public improvements around Isabella Square and Lyons Park Investment Areas on the west side of Sioux City. Overall project improvements will include sidewalk ramps, storm sewer intakes, street HMA mill/overlay, full depth patch improvements, and curb/gutter replacement. These improvements include eighteen (18) blocks in the Isabella Square area located between West 4th Street to Villa Avenue, and Rebecca Street to Center Street. In the Lyons Park area fifty-one (51) blocks of street improvements are to be completed between West 4th Street to Riverview Boulevard, and South Leonard Street to Hamilton Boulevard. A contract was awarded to Knife River Midwest, LLC on February 23, 2026, in the amount of $3,715,168.51. This project shall be completed within 130 Working Days which will be late fall 2026.

Lyons Park Investment Area Sidewalk Improvements Project

This project includes public improvements in Lyons Park Investment Area on the west side of Sioux City. The Investment Area stretches over 40 blocks located west of Hamilton Boulevard, north of Interstate 29, south of 4th Street and east of S. Leonard Street. The overall improvements include sidewalk ramps, storm water intake tops, and full depth patch improvements, and curb replacement. The construction on sidewalk ramps within the investment boundary started in June 2025 and will wrap up in May 2026.

FY2026 Utility Cleaning Project

This project takes place at various locations throughout the city and includes approximately 28,000 linear feet sewer cleaning and televising. A contract was awarded to RP Constructors in the amount of $1,699,911.00 on October 13, 2025. This project has 300 working days and is expected to be completed by December of 2026.

FY2026 Utility Lining Project

This project takes place at various locations throughout the city and includes CIPP lining of approximately 7,000 linear feet of utility lines. A contract was awarded to Municipal Pipe Tool Company, LLC in the amount of $465,736.25 on February 9, 2026. This project has 90 working days and is expected to be completed by December of 2026.

South Westcott Street Watermain Replacement Project

This project includes the replacement of an undersized water main from Macomb Avenue to Ridge Avenue on South Wescott Street along with various drainage improvements. Construction has begun and will be completed in Fall 2025. A contract was awarded to Mark Albenesius, Inc. (MAI) on July 1, 2024, in the amount of $325,865.00. Work was originally scheduled for the Summer/Fall of 2025. Due to the Ridge Avenue Emergency Repair Project. This project was delayed in spring of 2026 to complete the remaining stormwater components of the project. Total project to be approximately $358,451.50

FY2026 Manhole Rehabilitation Project

This project is underway along the Gordon Drive, Indian Hills, and Lorraine Ave corridors. Work is completed along Indian Hills excluding a single manhole. 27 of 60 manhole structures are completed. Said structural restoration of sanitary and stormwater infrastructure via cast-in-place concrete. A contract was awarded to Hydro-Klean, LLC of Des Moines, Iowa on November 24, 2025, in the amount of $520,508.00. This project is anticipated to be completed in Summer 2026.

29th Street Reconstruction (Jones Street to Cheyenne Boulevard)

This project includes the reconstruction of 29th Street from the west side of Jones Street to the west side of Cheyenne Boulevard. Jones Street and Jennings Street to the north are to be included to connect to recently reconstructed street limits as part of the Bryant Elementary School project completed in 2017. Approximately 3,450 feet of streets in total will be reconstructed along with new utilities. Construction on Phase 1A and 1B has been completed except for final grading, seeding, and general project site cleanup. Phase 2 will be completed in 2026 and resumed on April 13, 2026. A contract was awarded to Bainbridge Construction LLC on January 13, 2025, in the amount of $5,987,422.89.

Construction Starting in May 2026

Big Sioux River Erosion Repair Project

This project includes bank stabilization along the Big Sioux River to protect an existing gate well near Bourette Street. This project will be completed in Summer 2026.

Gordon Drive Water Main and Sanitary Sewer Early Relocation Package

This project includes the relocation and/or abandonment of various water mains and sanitary sewer mains in advance of the Gordon Drive Viaduct Project. The project construction will start in May 2026 through Fall 2026 construction.

FY2025 Annual Sidewalk Repair Project and the FY2026 Sidewalk Ramp Project

These projects are located in various parts of Sioux City, called Sidewalk- Zone 5. Properties are currently being assessed and defects are being marked in field that have not been completed by adjacent property owners after being notified by certified mail. The project be bid out in March of 2026 and be constructed in summer of 2026.

Rehabilitation of the Old Bacon Creek Sanitary Sewer Project

This project includes the rehabilitation of approximately 5,200 linear feet of the existing 48” interceptor sewer main and associated manholes beneath the Old Bacon Creek lined concrete channel, while replacing, repairing, or abandoning connected sanitary collector mains and private laterals along this section. A contract was awarded to H & W Contracting LLC on December 22, 2025, in the amount of $13,210,367.60. This project is anticipated to start in May 2026 and shall be completed by December 31, 2027.

Construction Starting in June 2026

Nebraska Street Watermain Replacement Project, 5th Street to 8th Street

This project includes the replacement of an existing 16” and 8” watermain with a new 16” and 12” watermain as well as water services in Nebraska Street from 5th Street to 8th Street. Paving replacement will be kept to a minimum to include only areas necessary to complete the watermain installation. As part of this project the intersections of 5th, 6th, and 7th will be reviewed to include limited streetscaping features such as colored sidewalk panels, trees, plantings, etc. to be consistent with the improvements being made with adjacent downtown projects. The expected project schedule will have final plans and specifications developed for the bidding process to take place in May 2026 for Summer/Fall 2026 construction.

FY2026 Undersized Water Main Replacement Project

This project includes the replacement of various water mains and services that have been identified as undersized in the system. Locations include the following:

Chicago Avenue (South Rustin Street to South Helen Street)

Westcott Street (1 st Street to 2 nd Street)

Street to 2 Street) West 1 st Street (Main Street west to dead end)

Street (Main Street west to dead end) Parkview Avenue (Glendale Boulevard to Martha St)

Center Street (West 1 st Street to West 3 rd Street)

Street to West 3 Street) Dubuque Street (7th Street to 14th Street)

The expected project schedule will have final plans and specifications developed for the bidding process to take place in May 2026 for construction to last June 2026 to Summer 2027.

Seger Avenue Watermain (S. Saint Mary’s Street to S. Saint Aubin Street)

This project includes the replacement of an existing watermain that has been prone to breaks on Seger Avenue from S. Sainty Mary’s Street to S. Saint Aubin Street. New sidewalks and some street paving are also included with the proposed work. The expected project schedule will have final plans and specifications developed for the bidding process to take place in April 2026 for construction to begin June 2026.

Lorraine Avenue Overlay, South Lakeport Street to South Walker Street

This project includes the overlay of Lorraine Avenue from South Lakeport Street to South Walker Street, milling and overlaying S. Lyons Street from Lorraine Avenue to Seger Avenue, storm intake replacement, and sidewalk ramp replacement. The project was bid on April 21, 2026 and is anticipated to be awarded mid-May. Work is anticipated to begin in June 2026 and be completed Fall of 2026.

Construction Starting in July 2026

FY2026 Annual Storm Intake Repairs

This project includes the removal and replacement of 18 Intakes that have been identified as being in poor condition and in need of rehabilitation. The expected project schedule will have final plans and specifications developed for the bidding process to take place in late May 2026 for Summer/Fall 2026 construction.

FY2026 Manhole Replacement Project

This project includes the removal and replacement of 3 sanitary sewer manholes and 2 storm sewer manholes that are in poor condition and could not be lined. A contract in the amount of $150,653.00 was awarded to KP Construction on April 6, 2026. The project has 35 working days and a late start date of July 6, 2026.

13th Street Storm Sewer Improvements Project

This project includes replacement of water main, sanitary sewer and storm sewer within 13th Street from Douglas Street to Pierce Street. Construction will be completed in late summer through winter 2026.

FY2026 Fiber Optic Project

This project includes the installation of fiber optics at two locations. Site 1 connects the collector wells along the riverfront to city fiber. Site 2 completes the Morningside city fiber ring in the Singing Hills Blvd/ S Lakeport St area. A contract in the amount of $216,170.00 was awarded to Engbarth Directional Drilling, Inc on March 2, 2026. This project has 60 working days and is expected to be completed by November of 2026.

1110 Larsen Park Road Flood Repair Project

This project is located on the peninsula of the marina and includes repairs to areas damaged by the 2024 flood. The project includes concrete and sanitary sewer repairs at the site of the former Jolly Rogers, concrete removal and replacement at the site of the gazebo, and bank stabilization. A bid letting will take place on April 28, 2026. This project has an early start date of May 25, 2026, and a late start of June 8, 2026 and shall be completed within 40 working days, which is anticipated to be in August 2026.

Construction Starting in or after August 2026

Highway 75 Water Main Upsize Project, 8th Street to Singing Hills Boulevard

This project includes the installation of 12,500 Linear feet of 24-inch water main that will run along Highway 75 from 8th street in Sergeant Bluff up to Singing Hills Boulevard to eliminate a hydraulic restriction in the system. The expected project schedule will have final plans and specifications developed for the bidding process to take place in June 2026 for early fall 2026 construction.

Hamilton Boulevard (W. 15th Street to W. 20th Street) Asphalt Resurfacing

This project includes asphalt mill and overlay along with median reconstruction, traffic signal improvements, storm sewer, and accessible pedestrian sidewalk ramps improvements along Hamilton Boulevard (W. 15th Street to W. 20th Street). This project will bid through the Iowa DOT during the summer of 2026 for construction to be completed in Fall 2026

Hamilton Boulevard and Tri-View Avenue Intersection Improvements Project

This project will replace Tri-View Avenue from the west cul-de-sac east to Myrtle Street. Hamilton Boulevard is planned to be reconstructed from the BNSF Railway north of Tri-View Avenue to the south as needed to provide storage for the increased traffic. A sidewalk/trail will also connect Tri-View Avenue to Larsen Park Road. Water, sanitary, and storm utilities would be fully replaced on the west side of Hamilton Boulevard. The project will improve the configuration at this intersection for both vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Construction will begin late Summer 2026 and be completed in 2027.

Court Street & 5th Street Signal Replacement

This project includes replacement of the traffic signal system at Court Street and 5th Street to improve visibility through the intersection. A bid letting will take place in July 2026 for construction to be completed in Fall 2026

Downtown Bike and Pedestrian Riverfront Connection Project

This project is a collaboration project with Downtown Partners to construct a 12-foot-wide two-way cycle track in place of the sidewalk along the west side of Pierce Street from 2nd Street to Gordon Drive to connect to the entrance of the trail to the Riverfront. This project will follow the Iowa DOT project development schedule for a Fall 2026 letting date and construction period to begin in Spring 2027.

Pearl Street Railroad Surface Crossing Improvements Project

This project includes coordination with BNSF to complete surfacing crossing improvements at the Pearl Street crossing. The alignment of the access road behind the Tyson Event Center will also be shifted to allow for increased protection and the gates to be relocated closer to the rail. Sidewalks and medians adjacent to the crossing will be upgraded to meet current crossing standards. Construction is expected to be completed in Fall 2026

11th Street Bridge

The bridge is open but is weight-listed at 37 tons. Re-decking of this bridge is scheduled for 2027. Additional deck repairs are anticipated to be needed to keep the bridge in service until the deck can be replaced.

Southeast Morningside Area Improvement Project

This project focuses on replacing and upsizing an existing 6-inch water main to an 8-inch diameter water main. Project will begin at the South Roswell Street and Orleans Avenue intersection, and installation will move east along Orleans Ave (6th Street), spanning approximately 3,000 feet of installation. This project aligns with broader city goals for sustainable infrastructure development, ensuring that water services meet current demands while preparing for future development.