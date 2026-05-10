Ribbon Cutting for the Big Sioux Pedestrian Bridge Crossing

The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly constructed Big Sioux Pedestrian Bridge Crossing over the Big Sioux River. The event will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Riverside Park, 1301 Riverside Boulevard.

The pedestrian bridge and trail segment represents a significant investment in outdoor recreation and trail connectivity for the Siouxland area. The new crossing enhances our Regional Trail System connecting 40 plus miles of trails in Sioux City to 10 plus miles of trails to Dakota Dunes providing opportunities for recreation, transportation, and regional access over the river.

The City of Sioux City and Parks and Recreation Department would like to thank the many individuals, families, businesses, and organizations whose generosity and support helped make this project possible.

“The completion of this bridge and trail project is an exciting milestone for our community,” said Matt Salvatore, Parks and Recreation Director. “This project would not have been possible without the incredible support and partnership from our donors and community stakeholders. We are grateful for their commitment to enhancing outdoor recreation opportunities in the Siouxland area.”

The public is encouraged to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony and help celebrate the opening of this important new recreational amenity. For additional information, please contact the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department at 712-279-6126.