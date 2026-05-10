Main Street Iowa Celebrates 40 Years, Honors Communities and Leaders

The Iowa Economic Development Authority’s (IEDA) Main Street Iowa celebrated its 40th anniversary this evening during the 2026 Main Street Iowa Development Awards in West Des Moines, recognizing outstanding efforts to revitalize downtown districts across the state.

Eighteen projects received Main Street Iowa Development Awards, while 45 recipients were recognized with leadership awards for their contributions to local Main Street programs. In addition, a longtime Main Street Iowa employee received the Spirit of Main Street Award.

2026 Main Street Iowa Development Awards held at Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines, Iowa.

“Over the past 40 years, Main Street Iowa has grown into one of the strongest and most respected statewide Main Street programs in the country, and that success comes directly from the people doing the work in these communities,” said Debi Durham, director of IEDA and the Iowa Finance Authority. “Local leaders, volunteers and business owners continue to invest in their downtowns and create places where people want to live, work and gather. Tonight’s award winners reflect the creativity, collaboration and commitment that continue to move Iowa communities forward.”

Marion’s Central Plaza was named the recipient of the Signature Project Award, which recognizes projects demonstrating exceptional impact beyond traditional award categories. The project transformed a key block in Uptown Marion into a year-round gathering space featuring an ice-skating loop, live performance area, interactive water features, public art and flexible event amenities.

The project was selected for its measurable impact on downtown vitality, multigenerational and community-driven design, and strong example of collaborative leadership and strategic investment.

The Spirit of Main Street Award was presented to Susan Watson, whose nearly three decades with Main Street Iowa have helped shape and strengthen downtown revitalization efforts across the state. The award is not presented annually and carries no nominations or applications. Instead, it recognizes those whose contributions embody the spirit of the Main Street movement. Throughout her career, Watson has supported communities through grants, events, reporting systems and countless downtown projects behind the scenes. Known for her kindness, calm presence and steady leadership, she has been a trusted resource for Main Street directors across Iowa.

“Celebrating Main Street Iowa’s 40th anniversary at the 2026 Main Street Iowa Development Awards honored the legacy of those who first embraced the Main Street Approach™ while highlighting the successes of today,” said Carol Lilly, Main Street Iowa state coordinator. “The milestone provided an opportunity to reflect on the program’s strong foundation while looking ahead to the future of downtown revitalization across the state. It also underscored the continued momentum of the Main Street movement and the shared commitment to building vibrant, resilient downtowns for generations to come.”

2026 Main Street Iowa Development Award winners:

Albia — Housing (under 5,000 population): Geyer Place Apartments

Albia — Special Event (under 5,000 population): Haunted History Hike, Albia

Burlington — Business Support (over 5,000 population): Block Captain Program

Burlington — Placemaking: Small-Scale Activity (over 5,000 population): Ali in the Alley

Cedar Falls — Housing (over 5,000 population): 122–124 Main St.

Chariton — Placemaking: Small-Scale Activity (under 5,000 population): Grand Lane Pocket Park

Coon Rapids — Business Support (under 5,000 population): American Discovery Trail Town

Coon Rapids — Façade Improvement (under $50,000): Four Twelve Main

Corning — Business Recruitment (under 5,000 population): Adams Community Team Ignites Opportunities Now (ACTION)

Indianola — Special Event (over 5,000 population): Downtown Dough

Jefferson — Building Rehabilitation (under 5,000 population): The Centennial Block

Jefferson — Special Event (under 5,000 population): Barbie by the Bells

Mason City — Placemaking: Comprehensive Effort: River City Riverwalk

Newton — Building Rehabilitation (over 5,000 population): Gray Moon Public Market

Osceola — Façade Improvement (over $50,000): Kerr Dental

Ottumwa — Business Recruitment (over 5,000 population): Vacant Building Window Clings

West Des Moines — Special Event (over 5,000 population): Valley Junction Farmers Market and Music in the Junction

Five communities were also recognized for reaching private investment milestones within their commercial districts:

Albia — $3 million

Avoca — $5 million

Coon Rapids — $2 million

Corning — $20 million

Waverly — $50 million

Main Street Iowa was established in 1985 and operates as part of IEDA’s Downtown Resource Center. Since its inception, the program has generated more than $3.1 billion in private investment, nearly 4.1 million volunteer hours, more than 5,600 new businesses and more than 17,300 jobs.

See a detailed list of all 2026 award winners, including recognized projects and leadership award recipients. Ceremony photos will be posted to the same location Friday afternoon.

For more information about Main Street Iowa and available downtown revitalization resources, visit iowaeda.com/downtown-resource-center.