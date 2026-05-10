CEO of Iowa’s state-run retirement system resigns amid misconduct investigation

The CEO of the state-run retirement system who’s been under investigation for alleged misconduct has resigned.

Iowa Public Employees Retirement System CEO Greg Samorajski was placed on administrative leave a month ago. Governor Kim Reynolds has just announced she accepted his resignation on Friday of last week and it was effective immediately.

A former risk investment officer for IPERS is suing the state, claiming he’s a whistleblower who was fired after allegeing IPERS reports overstated the performance of investments and some expenses were being concealed. Samorajski was overseeing the Alaska Retirement Management Board when Reynolds appointed him CEO of IPERS in May of 2020. IPERS manages retirement benefits for over 424.000 current and retired government employees.

Another IPERS administrator, the chief benefits officer, was also placed on leave in early April. An IPERS spokesperson has confirmed this afternoon that he has been fired.

The general counsel for IPERS has been interim CEO for the past month and the governor said Elizabeth Hennessey will remain in that role until a new CEO is chosen.