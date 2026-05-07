Hy-Vee Customers Donate More Than $290,000 to Help Breakthrough T1D Fund Type 1 Diabetes Research

On May 5, Hy-Vee announced that its annual register round up for Breakthrough T1D, formerly JDRF, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, raised $290,661 for the nonprofit.

Throughout April, customers rounded up their purchases at the checkout to support Breakthrough T1D’s important mission of accelerating breakthroughs on the path to cures for the disease.

“Breakthrough T1D is incredibly grateful to Hy-Vee for their steadfast generosity and support of Breakthrough T1D and the entire type 1 diabetes community. Their commitment and fundraising contribute to critical research that is driving breakthroughs and improving the lives of those living with type 1 diabetes,” said Brett Collins, Breakthrough T1D vice president of corporate and institutional giving. “Our partners are an essential part of the work Breakthrough T1D does every day, and Hy-Vee’s annual campaigns demonstrate their dedication to empowering their employees to provide a helpful smile in every aisle and beyond.”

“Hy-Vee is proud to contribute to Breakthrough T1D’s crucial work in finding cures for type 1 diabetes,” said Tina Potthoff, senior vice president of communications, Hy-Vee. “We are thankful for the continued generosity of our customers who have proven that even a little bit of change adds up to make a big difference.”

Finding cures for T1D is personal for Hy-Vee. In 1921, company co-founder Charles Hyde’s son Paul died from juvenile diabetes at 8 years old. Since 1998, Hy-Vee has been a trusted Breakthrough T1D partner, raising more than $20 million for the organization through in-store campaigns and fundraising.

About Breakthrough T1D, Formerly JDRF

As the leading global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization, Breakthrough T1D helps make everyday life with type 1 diabetes better while driving toward cures. We do this by investing in the most promising research, advocating for progress by working with government to address issues that impact the T1D community, and helping educate and empower individuals facing this condition.

About Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)

T1D is an autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all. This leads to dependence on insulin therapy and the risk of short and long-term complications, which can include highs and lows in blood sugar; damage to the kidneys, eyes, nerves, and heart; and even death. Globally, it impacts 9.5 million people. Many believe T1D is only diagnosed in childhood and adolescence, but diagnosis in adulthood is common and accounts for nearly 50% of all T1D diagnoses. The onset of T1D has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. There is currently no cure for T1D.