Museum to Host Reception Honoring Students

An awards ceremony and reception to honor the knowledge and creativity of 94 Sioux City fourth grade students participating in the 35th annual Sioux City History Projects exhibition will be held Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum. The awards ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. Special awards will be presented, and all the students whose projects were part of the exhibition will receive a blue ribbon.

After studying local history, over 800 students from 16 participating schools made projects about Sioux City’s past. Projects displayed in the Museum have been evaluated according to their uniqueness, quality, and how they relate to Sioux City history. Unique creations this year include Trinity Heights Queen of Peace, JFK at the Stockyards, Calvary Cemetery, the White Horse Mounted Patrol, Sioux City Mini Indy, Bacon Creek Park, Billy Boy, and Harvey’s.

The reception and awards ceremony mark the closing of the exhibition, which has been on display since March 14.

Who: Local fourth grade students

What: 35th annual Sioux City History Projects Reception

Where: Sioux City Public Museum, 607 4th Street, Sioux City

When: Saturday, May 9 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Participating schools/students:

Bryant Elementary: Alice Deck, Jada Delfs, Sophia Guillen, Violet Hammond, Abbie Kracke, Emmie Leedom, Alice Peterson, Joseli Rios; Cathedral Dual Language: Ruben Hernandez, Scarlett Mena; Holy Cross Elementary: Hazel Foulk, Max Liska, Stephanie Rodriguez, Lorelei Wellenstein; Hunt Elementary: Emmeryn Hansen, Mai Ly, Jonathan Queen; Irving Elementary: Eder Diego Nicolas, Vicente Manzo, Airmar Marcos-Bartolo, Alexis Martinez, Guadalupe P. Lopez, Jordi A. Ramirez, Anderson Reyes, Nelson Torres; Leeds Elementary: Alessandra Azpeita, Makinzie Burnette, Eva Davis, Sincere Harrison, Alexa Hernandez, Mariangely Medina-Lopez, Sierra O’Shea, Julian Quintanilla; Liberty Elementary: Abraham Alcala-Morales, Ryder Baum, Lyriq Bownes, Bianca Curiel, Ricardo Guneras Chamorro, Liam Littlegeorge, Aubree Mitchell, Camila Segura; Loess Hills Elementary: Nova Charles, RayIs Gardner, Brooklyn Garner, Penellophi Johnson, Hunter Leedom, Nayovi Olague, Brielle Taylor, Adrian Umanzor-Ramirez; Morningside Elementary: Jeffrey Barker, Bryan Bell, Alyna Burke, Natalia Chavez, Emett Kranz, Scarlett Moore, Spencer Reynolds, Maisie Smith; Perry Creek Elementary: Avalon Gaskell, Addie Gibson, Sofia Hernandez-Quinonez, Edgar Monge Rivas, Benjamin Murillo, Randy Nguyen, Maximiliano Rodriguez, Olivia Wright: Riverside Elementary: Braycen Clark, Lily Neal, Rory Prue, Kamryn Spreng; Sacred Heart: Breckin Lambing, Ellie Lohr, Alice Pantke; Siouxland Christian: Cora Beller; Spalding Park Elementary: Aquilaht Adeshikemi Adeleke, Arlington Cronk, Ximena Cuevas Murguia, Cristian Deanda, Alice Lapaglia, Luna Orihuela, Braxton Spreng, Evan Torres, Lydia Wickey; Sunnyside Elementary: Laythm Biederman, Andrew Bradley, Ariana DeLaTorre Nuno, Cylas Holzwarth, Claire Houser, Lilliana Lopez; Unity Elementary: Laci Boggs, Claudia Casaway, James Iverson, Guy Kappes, Zoey Knight, Avery Mabee.

The Sioux City Public Museum is located at 607 4th Street in downtown Sioux City. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call 712-279-6174 or visit SiouxCityMuseum.org.