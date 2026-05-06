Lunch & Learn at The Gospel Mission – Friday, May 29, 2026

Date: Friday, May 29, 2026

Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Location: The Gospel Mission, 500 Bluff Street, Sioux City, IA

Registration Deadline: Friday, May 22, 2026

Seats Available: 25

Cost: Free (lunch provided)

You’re invited to a Lunch & Learn at The Gospel Mission, a one hour gathering focused on how God is working through food, clothing, shelter, and the message of Jesus Christ to bring hope and transformation to lives in Siouxland.

This event is open to anyone in the community who wants to learn how compassion and the Gospel go hand in hand. While enjoying a complimentary lunch, guests will hear stories of impact, learn how Scripture guides our ministry, and explore meaningful ways to serve those in need.

At The Gospel Mission, we believe meeting physical needs opens the door to eternal hope—and we invite you to see that mission in action.

“Let us love, not in word or speech, but in truth and action.” — 1 John 3:18

📌 Seating is limited. Register today: bit.ly/May2026Lunch

For questions about this event, please reach out to Randy Ehlers, Executive Director of The Gospel Mission, at randy@thegospelmission.org or by phone at 712-255-1769.