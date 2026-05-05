Amera Ice Cream Social & Open House

Join us at Amera Senior Living for a sweet afternoon of floats and community. We’re opening our doors for a casual Float Social & Open House on Wednesday, May 6th, featuring: root beer floats, coke floats and fruity float options. This is a fun and easy way to stop by, enjoy a treat, tour our beautiful community, and see what makes Amera such a special place to call home.

Whether you’re exploring senior living options for yourself or a loved one, or simply want to come see our downtown Sioux City community, we’d love to welcome you. Come sip, tour, and discover Amera. Amera Senior Living 707 4th Street Downtown Sioux City

Wednesday, May 06, 2026 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM CDT