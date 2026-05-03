Hy-Vee Celebrating America 250 with Increased Support for Veterans, Active-Duty Service Members

Starting in May, Hy-Vee stores are bolstering their support for our country’s military veterans and active-duty service members through several Hy-Vee Homefront initiatives.

Hy-Vee Homefront Round Up: Starting May 1, Hy-Vee customers can round up their purchases to the nearest dollar throughout the month of May to support organizations that serve veterans, active-duty service members and their families. The American Red Cross, Honor Flight Network, Hope for the Warriors, Operation First Response, and the Puppy Jake Foundation will receive the proceeds. Hy-Vee will match customer contributions up to $100,000.

Free Coffee Every Wednesday in May: From 6-10 a.m. every Wednesday in May, veterans and active-duty service members are invited to pick up a free coffee at Hy-Vee stores that have hot food service.

Free Breakfast on May 20: From 6-10 a.m. on May 20, Hy-Vee stores that have hot food service will offer veterans and active-duty service members a free, buffet-style breakfast with items like eggs, biscuits and gravy, hashbrowns and more.

Care Packages for Service Members: In late May, Hy-Vee is partnering with the United Service Organizations, commonly known as the USO, to distribute 5,000 hygiene kits to support deploying and active-duty service members throughout the Midwest.

Hy-Vee Homefront demonstrates Hy-Vee’s dedication to honoring our nation’s heroes. Established in 2013, Hy-Vee Homefront has donated more than $3.8 million to nonprofits that serve veterans, active-duty service members and their families. The Hy-Vee Homefront initiative also includes the company’s annual Veterans Day Breakfast which occurs every November, funding for Honor Flights, special benefits and incentives for employees who are veteran or active-duty service members, and more.