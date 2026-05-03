Free Family Art Day at the Sioux City Art Center

The Sioux City Art Center is excited to host its third annual Free Family Art Day! This event will take place throughout the Art Center’s campus on Saturday, May 9, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Family Day activities will take place inside the main Art Center building, inside the Learning Center, and outside on the front lawn. Activities include:

arts and crafts projects for kids, parents, and everyone else

games and scavenger hunts

balloons, bubbles and face painting

free pork sandwiches from Smithfield, along with snacks, while supplies last

Family Day is free thanks to the generous financial contributions of:

Magic Maker Sponsors

empirical foods

State Steel

Wilson Trailer

Masterpiece Sponsor :

Scheels

Creativity Sponsor:

Avery Brothers

SuBSurfco

In-Kind Support :

Smithfield

Additional Support has been provided by Missouri River Historical Development.