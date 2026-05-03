Free Family Art Day at the Sioux City Art Center

The Sioux City Art Center is excited to host its third annual Free Family Art Day! This event will take place throughout the Art Center’s campus on Saturday, May 9, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Family Day activities will take place inside the main Art Center building, inside the Learning Center, and outside on the front lawn. Activities include:
- arts and crafts projects for kids, parents, and everyone else
- games and scavenger hunts
- balloons, bubbles and face painting
- free pork sandwiches from Smithfield, along with snacks, while supplies last
Family Day is free thanks to the generous financial contributions of:
Magic Maker Sponsors
empirical foods
State Steel
Wilson Trailer
Masterpiece Sponsor:
Scheels
Creativity Sponsor:
Avery Brothers
SuBSurfco
In-Kind Support:
Smithfield
Additional Support has been provided by Missouri River Historical Development.