250th SCPD Commemorative Squad Car

The Sioux City Police Department is proud to unveil a newly designed commemorative squad car in recognition of the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States.

The specially marked patrol vehicle features a patriotic design honoring the nation’s founding in 1776 and celebrating the values of service, unity, and community that continue to guide law enforcement today.

This commemorative squad car is a way for the police department to recognize an important milestone in our nation’s history while connecting with the people they serve.

The commemorative squad car will be placed into regular service throughout Sioux City and will also be featured at community events, parades, and outreach opportunities leading up to the nations 250th anniversary in 2026.

In addition to the squad car, the department plans to roll out commemorative patches and badges as part of its broader recognition of the historic anniversary. More information on those items will be released at a later date.

Residents are encouraged to watch for the vehicle around the community.