LifeServe Blood Donor Days 2026

We’ve got totally rad things brewing for our lifesaving donors this summer. All June long, every donation with us not only can impact and save lives at a critical time for local patients in need, but will also reward you with fresh swag and a chance to win awesome prizes.

All donors throughout the entire month of June – at any LifeServe donor center or mobile drive – will snag our exclusive Blood Donor Days tee, a neon retro masterpiece that gives big Miami Vice energy.

But wait, there’s more! We’ll also have weekly raffles for amazing summer gifts, chances to win local gift cards and prizes, and other sweet surprises for our donors.

Summer is a critical time for local hospitals and patients, as demand for blood goes up while supply dips due to summer travel and routines being disrupted. But you? You can help keep that supply stocked all summer long by scheduling your donation during Blood Donor Days this June.