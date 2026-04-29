Special Camping Weekend to raise funds for Care Camps

Camp with us at the Sioux City North KOA campground on Friday, May 8, and receive 50% off your Saturday, May 9 stay. Our KOA will then donate 50% of the funds raised from Saturday night’s stays to the Care Camps Foundation. We offer tent camping sites, RV sites, and Cabins all included in this deal! Mention this ad when booking or book online with Promo Code: CCW

Care Camps Foundation is a national non-profit organization that funds 100+ medically supervised pediatric oncology camps across the US and Canada. Their mission is to give joy, hope, and the healing power of the outdoors to children with cancer and their families. KOA has been a foundational partner to Care Camps since 1984. You can learn more at carecamps.org.