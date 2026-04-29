More Butter and Cheese In Cold Storage

U.S. dairy inventories showed mixed movement in the latest USDA Cold Storage report, signaling a market that remains well supplied in some categories while tightening in others. Stocks held in refrigerated warehouses as of March 31, 2026, reflect seasonal shifts in milk production and processor demand as the industry transitions into spring.

The amount of butter inventory at the end of March was 288.8 million pounds, compared to 256.2 million pounds in February. The March butter stocks were lower than a year ago, when there was 323.1 million pounds in cold storage.

Cheese inventories presented a more balanced picture. Total natural cheese stocks in cold storage increased modestly from February but remained lower than the same period last year. American-style cheese inventories also showed slight tightening on an annual basis, while stocks of other cheese varieties continued to fluctuate with production schedules and export demand. USDA data indicated that total natural cheese holdings were up about 1 percent from the previous month but down 2 percent from March 2025.f

For dairy producers, lower year-over-year cheese inventories may be viewed as supportive for Class III milk pricing, especially if demand remains steady through spring and early summer. Cheese stocks are closely monitored because they often serve as an indicator of whether production is outpacing consumption. When inventories remain manageable, markets tend to interpret this as a sign of balanced supply.

Dry dairy ingredients continue to play an important role in overall inventory trends. While the Cold Storage report focuses primarily on refrigerated inventories, broader USDA dairy product data suggests milk powder and whey markets remain influenced by export demand and international competition. U.S. processors continue adjusting production to meet shifting global needs for skim solids and protein ingredients.

The March inventory picture highlights a dairy market that is neither oversupplied nor severely constrained. Butter inventories appear available, cheese stocks remain relatively balanced, and demand continues to absorb a large share of production. For producers, these figures suggest that dairy product movement remains healthy despite broader economic uncertainty.

Looking ahead, traders and producers will watch upcoming milk production reports alongside future cold storage data to determine whether inventory levels continue tightening into summer. Seasonal milk growth, export performance, and domestic consumer demand will remain key drivers influencing dairy product prices in the months ahead.