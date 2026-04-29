Cinco De Mayo 2026

South Sioux City, NE — A free Cinco de Mayo event will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at the new Atokad track, the future home of the new WarHorse Gaming facility.

Events will kick off at 9:00 am with registration opening up for the Walk for Mental Health; the walk will begin at 9:30 am. There will also be a car show and Cinco de Mayo parade starting at 1:00 pm. The parade route will be from Klasey Park to 21st St. down Dakota Ave.

From 3:00 -9:00 pm, the festival will continue at 4500 G. St., the home to the new WarHorse racetrack.