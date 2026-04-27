Ribbon Cutting – Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking 10 Years!

The Siouxland Coalition of Human Trafficking is proud to celebrate it’s 10‑year anniversary as South Sioux City Chamber Members with a special ribbon‑cutting ceremony. For a decade, the Coalition has worked collaboratively across communities to raise awareness, support survivors, and strengthen prevention and response efforts.

This milestone marks ten years of impact, partnership, and commitment to creating a safer, more informed Siouxland, while looking ahead to continued service and advocacy in the years to come.

Please join us with after the ribbon cutting as we take part in Red Sand Project.