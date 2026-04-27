Residential Recycling Free at the Citizen’s Convenience Center (CCC)

The City of Sioux City Environmental Services Division would like to remind residential customers that recycling is free at the Citizen’s Convenience Center, located at 5800 28th Street.

Hours of operation:

Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Closed on Sundays

Materials accepted for free recycling:

Plastics

Cardboard

Aluminum

Paper Products

Glass (must be kept separate and placed in the designated area)

Please do not place plastic grocery bags in the recycling. These cannot be recycled but may be returned to participating grocery stores.

Residents may also request free curbside recycling containers with yellow lids through Gill Hauling at 712-279-0151 or by completing the online form at sioux-city.org/enrivonmentalservices.

Downtown Recycling Containers

Bright blue recycling containers featuring colorful “wavelike” artwork are placed om eight (8) locations throughout downtown and are now emptied WEEKLY. If a container is full, please do not leave materials on the ground.

Recycling container locations include:

Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr.

Sioux City Convention Center on Jones St.

5 th St. & Water St.

St. & Water St. 5 th St. & Court St.

St. & Court St. 4 th St. & Iowa St.

St. & Iowa St. 3 rd St. & Pierce St.

St. & Pierce St. Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center Parking Lot

Glass Recycling

Ripple Glass containers remain available at six (6) locations throughout the city for glass recycling. Only glass should be placed in the purple collection bins. Locations include:

Fareway (Riverside)

Fareway (Indian Hills)

Hy-Vee (Gordon Dr.)

Hy-Vee (Sergeant Rd.)

Hy-Vee (Hamilton Blvd.)

Long Lines Family Rec Center/Tyson Events Center

In addition to the purple containers, the Citizen’s Convenience Center also accepts glass for recycling.

For more information about residential garbage and recycling services, visit sioux-city.org/environmentalservices.