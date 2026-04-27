Residential Recycling Free at the Citizen’s Convenience Center (CCC)

The City of Sioux City Environmental Services Division would like to remind residential customers that recycling is free at the Citizen’s Convenience Center, located at 5800 28th Street.
Hours of operation:
- Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Closed on Sundays
Materials accepted for free recycling:
- Plastics
- Cardboard
- Aluminum
- Paper Products
- Glass (must be kept separate and placed in the designated area)
Please do not place plastic grocery bags in the recycling. These cannot be recycled but may be returned to participating grocery stores.
Residents may also request free curbside recycling containers with yellow lids through Gill Hauling at 712-279-0151 or by completing the online form at sioux-city.org/enrivonmentalservices.
Downtown Recycling Containers
Bright blue recycling containers featuring colorful “wavelike” artwork are placed om eight (8) locations throughout downtown and are now emptied WEEKLY. If a container is full, please do not leave materials on the ground.
Recycling container locations include:
- Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Dr.
- Sioux City Convention Center on Jones St.
- 5th St. & Water St.
- 5th St. & Court St.
- 4th St. & Iowa St.
- 3rd St. & Pierce St.
- Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center Parking Lot
Glass Recycling
Ripple Glass containers remain available at six (6) locations throughout the city for glass recycling. Only glass should be placed in the purple collection bins. Locations include:
- Fareway (Riverside)
- Fareway (Indian Hills)
- Hy-Vee (Gordon Dr.)
- Hy-Vee (Sergeant Rd.)
- Hy-Vee (Hamilton Blvd.)
- Long Lines Family Rec Center/Tyson Events Center
In addition to the purple containers, the Citizen’s Convenience Center also accepts glass for recycling.
For more information about residential garbage and recycling services, visit sioux-city.org/environmentalservices.