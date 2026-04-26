NCC and Direct Companies Continue Partnership to Enhance Industrial Automation Training

Northwest Iowa Community College (NCC) continues to build on its strong partnership with Direct Companies, a Sioux Falls-based leader in industrial automation and design, bringing real-world expertise directly into the classroom for students in the Industrial Instrumentation & Control (IIC) program.

As part of this ongoing collaboration, Pat Stockert, Senior Process Engineer at Direct Companies, is on campus this spring providing specialized instruction in Distributed Control Systems (DCS)—one of the company’s core areas of expertise and a critical technology shaping the future of industrial operations. Direct Companies supports this effort by providing Stockert release time from his role, allowing him to work directly with NCC students.

With more than 30 years of experience in distributed control systems, Stockert brings valuable, real-world insight to the classroom. “You can learn the theory and the ‘why’ behind these systems in a classroom,” he said. “But it’s the hands-on experience that helps students truly connect the dots. I enjoy sharing what I’ve learned over the years and helping students build a strong foundation before they enter the workforce. We’re giving them a strong start to launch their careers.”

“In a process plant, systems are used to maintain very precise conditions—such as temperature or liquid levels in a tank,” said Stockert. “For example, in an ethanol plant, you’re heating a product while managing evaporation as water boils off. These systems keep everything at exact levels. It’s similar to cruise control in a car—maintaining a steady speed—but much more precise.”

Students continue to benefit from these industry connections. Jameson Sistrunk, a second-year IIC student from Kingsley, Iowa, shared how the experience is shaping his future. “It’s really interesting—there’s a lot that goes into these systems,” said Sistrunk. “This technology is helping modernize plants, and it’s definitely where the industry is going. A lot of facilities are still using PLCs (Programable Logic Controllers), but DCS is a step forward.”

Sistrunk chose the program with a clear goal in mind. “I wanted to get into the electrical field, and when I found IIC, it was exactly what I was looking for. It’s a challenging and rewarding program—and it pays really well,” he said.

He has already secured employment with POET in Ashton, Iowa, and credits NCC’s industry connections for opening doors early. “Companies start recruiting IIC students right away—in the first year,” Sistrunk said. “Through that process, I was able to get a sponsor to help pay for my education. I completed my internship with POET and will begin working there after graduation.”

Sistrunk also expressed appreciation for the opportunity to learn from industry experts. “I really like having Pat here. He’s extremely knowledgeable about DeltaV technology [also known as DCS]. This technology is everywhere, and understanding it makes us even more marketable as technicians.”



“This partnership continues to be a perfect match for our goals,” said Shane Peterson, Dean of Applied Technology at NCC. “We’re grateful to work alongside industry leaders like Direct Companies who are willing to invest their time and talent into our students’ success and the future workforce of our region.”

Through continued partnerships like this, NCC remains committed to hands-on learning and strengthening connections with industry—helping students build the skills, experience, and confidence needed to succeed in high-demand careers.



To learn more about NCC’s Industrial Instrumentation & Control program, visit https://nwicc.edu/academics/programs-of-study/industrial-instrumentation-control/. For information about industry partnerships, contact Shane Peterson at slpeterson@nwicc.edu or 712-324-5061, ext. 165.