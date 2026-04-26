Iowa’s Official America250 Tree Planted on Arbor Day at the Iowa State Fairgrounds

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig and other state leaders gathered at the Iowa State Fairgrounds to plant Iowa’s official America250 tree. The event is part of a year-long, statewide initiative celebrating the nation’s 250th birthday and honoring Iowa’s deep agricultural roots.

The Bur Oak tree was planted south of the Administration Building, near the Bill Riley Stage, on the Iowa State Fairgrounds by members of Iowa 4-H and Iowa FFA in recognition of Arbor Day. This kicked off a statewide youth-driven effort to plant 250 trees in communities across Iowa, a program that was initiated by Secretary Naig in partnership with Iowa 4-H and Iowa FFA.

“Today’s planting is about more than just putting a tree in the ground,” said Secretary Naig. “It’s a reminder that small actions today can grow into something meaningful for generations to come. Through this initiative, Iowa 4-Hers and FFA members are honoring our nation’s history while strengthening their communities. This Bur Oak at the State Fairgrounds will stand as a living symbol of stewardship, service, and the values that continue to shape our state and our country.”

The Arbor Day tree planting event at the Iowa State Fairgrounds included remarks from Lt. Gov. Chris Cournoyer, Secretary Naig, Secretary of State Paul Pate, Iowa State University President Dr. David Cook, Iowa State Fair CEO Jeremy Parsons, Iowa 4-H Youth Development Program Leader Mitchell Hoyer, Iowa FFA President Nora Pickhinke, Coalition to Support Iowa Farmers Executive Director Brian Waddingham, Frazier Nursery Owner Alex Frazier, and Iowa 4-H and FFA members.

“As we look toward our nation’s 250th anniversary, there is no better way to honor our history than by investing in our future,” said Lt. Gov. Chris Cournoyer. “This initiative highlights the incredible spirit of service found in our Iowa 4-H and FFA members. By planting these trees, our young leaders are not only beautifying our communities but are also rooted in the same values of hard work and stewardship that have defined Iowa for generations. It is an honor to stand with them today at the historic State Fairgrounds to plant a living legacy that will grow alongside the next generation of Iowans.”

Iowa 4-H and FFA members have a long and proud history of service to their communities, stewardship of natural resources, and leadership in strengthening agriculture. Their involvement in this effort highlights the important role young people play in shaping the future of our state.

“We’re grateful to have Iowa 4‑H youth included in this tree‑planting ceremony, especially as we mark Iowa’s role in America 250,” said Mitchell Hoyer, Director and State 4-H Program Leader. “For more than 125 years, 4‑H members have strengthened their communities through hands-on service, and today’s event is another example of that legacy in action. As celebrations continue in the months ahead, we look forward to seeing how 4‑H members across the state create similar projects and lasting impacts in their own hometowns.”

“We appreciate the opportunity to partner in this initiative,” said Shannon Latham, Executive Director of the Iowa FFA Foundation. “Planting a tree for America’s 250th allows us to honor the past while living the FFA motto. We learn to do by cultivating the land, do to learn through hands-on stewardship, earn to live by investing in our communities, and live to serve by leaving something lasting for future generations.”

The Iowa State Fairgrounds is a fitting location for Iowa’s official America250 tree because it is a place where Iowans gather each year to celebrate agriculture, community and tradition. The tree will be marked with an A250 plaque and will stand as a visible reminder of this milestone for generations.

“The Iowa State Fairgrounds is where Iowans come together to celebrate agriculture, traditions and build community not only each August, but year-round,” said Iowa State Fair CEO Jeremy Parsons. “Planting this Bur Oak as part of our 2026 America250 celebrations serves as a meaningful tribute to this historic anniversary and a lasting symbol of what this moment represents for our state. This will be something future Iowans can see, reflect, and connect back to for years to come.”

The Iowa America250 tree planting initiative is creating a network of living landmarks in communities of all sizes that recognize this historic milestone and reflect Iowa’s agricultural heritage. The initiative has been sponsored and supported by the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers (CSIF), along with their Green Farmstead Partner, Frazier Nursery. Frazier Nursery provided the Bur Oak that was planted at the Iowa State Fair.

“This initiative is a terrific way for young people to make a lasting impact in their communities,” says Brian Waddingham, executive director of CSIF. “The Iowa Agriculture Tree Planting Initiative aligns perfectly with our Green Farmstead Partner Program which encourages livestock farmers to plant trees around livestock and poultry barns.”

“We’re honored and more than excited to provide the official America250 tree,” said Alex Frazier, Owner of Frazier Nursery. “The Bur Oak is a strong, long-lived tree that will last for generations. The only Oak native to all of Iowa’s 99 counties, it’s the perfect tree to represent the entire state.”

For more information about Iowa’s America250 celebration, visit America250.Iowa.Gov.