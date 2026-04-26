2026 SCPD Youth Academy

The Sioux City Police Department is pleased to announce that applications for the 2026 Youth Academy are now being accepted. The Youth Academy is offered during the summer for students who are at least 14 years old, to enhance the relationship between the youth in Sioux City and the Police Department. It is also an opportunity for students to learn more about possible careers in the law enforcement field.

Students are given the opportunity to learn more about the Police Officer’s responsibilities to help keep our community safe; it is not a “boot camp”. There are times for students to participate in activities such as: defensive driving, traffic stops, and defensive tactics. There are also demonstrations with the K-9 Unit and SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) team. There is no fee for the students to participate in the Youth Academy.

Applications are now available through the School Resource Officers or the Guidance Offices at all the Sioux City High Schools and Middle Schools, as well as the Police Department Headquarters at 601 Douglas Street.

The deadline for applications to be submitted is May 8, 2026. Space is limited to 22 students and the dates and times for the 2026 Youth Academy are as follows:

Wednesday, May 20, 2026 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 27, 2026 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 3, 2026 4 p.m. – 8:15 p.m.

Wednesday, June 10, 2026 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 17, 2026 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 24, 2026 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

For further information or to request an application, please contact Rita Donnelly, Coordinator for Volunteers in Police Service, at 712-279-6424 or via email.