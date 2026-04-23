Sioux City Public Museum Opens New Military Exhibit

From the battlefields of the Civil War to the front lines of post-9/11 conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria, Sioux City-area residents have answered the call to serve.

The Sioux City Public Museum will honor that legacy in its newest exhibition, Call to Arms: Sioux City in U.S. Military History. This compelling exhibit brings history to life through a powerful collection of uniforms, weaponry, and equipment spanning conflicts from the Civil War and Spanish-American War to World Wars I and II, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm, and the post-9/11 era.

Visitors will also explore the vital role of regional military installations over the past century and a half. A slideshow will showcase historic photographs of local service members, military sites, and veterans’ organizations, offering a deeply personal look at Sioux City’s contributions to the nation’s defense.

This exhibition is part of the Sioux City Public Museum’s 250th anniversary programming,

celebrating the community’s enduring role in American history, and honoring the generations

who have served.

Exhibition: Call to Arms: Sioux City in US Military History

Host Organization: Sioux City Public Museum

Runs: April 25-August 23, 2026

The Sioux City Public Museum is located at 607 4th Street in downtown Sioux City. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call 712-279-6174 or visit SiouxCityMuseum.org