Vance Thompson Vision invites you to join us for a FREE vision correction seminar on Monday, May 4th!

Whether you’re dependent on glasses or contacts, need reading glasses or bifocals, or it’s time to consider options for cataract surgery, this educational seminar with FREE mini screens is for you or your loved one. When you register and attend the seminar, you will automatically be entered into a drawing for $500 toward laser correction or implant surgery.

4:30 – 5:30 PM: Informational Stations and Mini Screens

5:30 – 6:00 PM: Formal Education From the Doctors at Vance Thompson Vision Drawing Winner Announced

6:00 – 6:30 PM: Mini Screens Resume

Ask A Doctor About Corrective Surgery Options

LASIK, PRK, Implantable Contact Lens (ICL), Refractive Lens Exchange (RLE), and Refractive Cataract.

Discover If You’re A Candidate

Participate in a mini screen to determine the option that is best for you.

Ask Us About Investing In Your Vision

Learn about pricing and payment options when considering our vision correction procedures.

Schedule A Full Evaluation

Schedule a FREE consultation to develop a customized plan for your eyes.

Register To Win

Register in advance to be entered in a drawing for $500 toward laser correction or lens implant surgery. Must be present to win.

Vance Thompson Vision is located:

201 E 4th St. Ste 201

South Sioux City, NE 68776