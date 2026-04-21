Repairs Scheduled for Sergeant Floyd Monument

The Parks and Recreation Department announces repairs are scheduled for the Sergeant Floyd Monument, located at 2601 S. Lewis Boulevard, starting the week of April 20, 2026.

The Sergeant Floyd Monument was dedicated in May of 1901. Since the monument is constructed of sandstone and is approximately 125 years old, the scheduled repairs are necessary to preserve the structure. Similar restoration work was completed in 1998.

“This restoration work is an important step in preserving one of Sioux City’s most significant historic landmarks,” said Kelly Bach, Parks Superintendent. “The Sergeant Floyd Monument has stood for more than a century, and these repairs will help ensure it remains safe and structurally sound for residents and visitors to enjoy for many years to come.”

Over the past five years, City staff have been closely monitoring and assessing the monument to determine whether deterioration was related to the structural materials or to a more serious issue. A recent structural assessment determined that only mortar and joint repairs are necessary at this time. The planned repairs are expected to preserve the Sergeant Floyd Monument for another 25 years.

While the repairs are underway, the Department asks visitors to use caution when visiting the site.