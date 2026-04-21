Arbor Day was the idea of J. Sterling Morton, the editor of Nebraska’s first newspaper. After moving from Detroit to the Nebraska Territory in 1854, Morton quickly recognized the need for trees to provide shade, wind protection, and environmental benefits. The first Arbor Day was celebrated on April 10, 1872, when Nebraskans planted an estimated one million trees. Nebraska declared Arbor Day a legal holiday in 1885, and by 1894 it was observed nationwide. Today, Arbor Day is celebrated on the last Friday in April.

Like Morton, the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department recognizes the lasting value trees bring to our community. Trees can reduce cooling and heating costs by 15–25 percent, enhance property values, and help remove carbon dioxide from the air.

In observance of Arbor Day, the City of Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department will host a tree planting event. Remarks from Parks and Recreation staff will be shared during the City press conference at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 24, 2026, in City Hall Council Chambers, 405 6th Street. Immediately following the press conference, an Arbor Day tree planting will take place at the Chris Larsen Park Boat Ramp, 116 Larsen Park Road.