SBA Announces its 2026 Nebraska Small Business Persons of the Year

Omaha, NE – The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Nebraska District Office is announcing Nebraska’s Small Business Persons of the Year as it prepares for National Small Business Week, which will take place May 3-9, 2026.

Each year, the SBA celebrates National Small Business Week by recognizing the achievements of outstanding small business owners and entrepreneurs across the United States. All 53 winners have been invited to attend ceremonies in Washington, D.C., May 3-4, where they will be honored with their individual award along with special recognition of the runner-up and the naming of the 2026 National Small Business Person of the Year.

In tandem with SBA’s Washington, D.C. National Awards Ceremony on May 3rd, the agency will also host a Virtual Summit to offer resources and training to small business owners across the country. SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler will also embark on a nationwide roadshow to highlight exceptional job creators throughout the week in states including Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia.

“As we celebrate National Small Business Week, I want to congratulate our 2026 Small Business Person of the Year winners for their outstanding achievements,” said Brad Zaun, SBA Great Plains regional administrator who oversees SBA programs and services in the states of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, and Missouri. “Your hard work and dedication are the engine that drives our local economies. Every successful small business in the Great Plains is a victory for our country, and it’s our job at the SBA to champion and support that spirit of free enterprise.”

The SBA is recognizing Cameron and Sydney Hall, co-owners of Doors Plus, LLC in Lincoln, NE as Nebraska’s Small Business Persons of the Year for 2026. The Hall’s established the company in 2022 to provide installation and repair of overhead doors as well as access systems for residential and commercial clients across southeast Nebraska. Cameron Hall serves as President and CEO with Sydney Hall operating as the COO.

The business faced early operational challenges during its initial growth phase. To address this, the owners sought counseling and advisory assistance from the local Small Business Development Center. This support focused on financial management, business planning, and scaling operations responsibly resulting in improved profitability and stability.

The assistance contributed to a financial turnaround, with total sales nearly doubling from 2022 to 2024. Today, the company remains a stable regional service provider and employer in the Lincoln area.

“We are deeply honored to be named Nebraska’s Small Business Persons of the Year and first and foremost give all glory to Jesus Christ, who has provided for us and given us the strength and courage to persevere through every high and low in our journey,” said Cameron and Sydney Hall, co-owners, Doors Plus, LLC. “We are incredibly grateful to the people and trade partners who have trusted us with their projects—both large and small—and made this achievement possible. We look forward to continuing to grow the United States economy while continue supporting and giving back to our local community.”

SBA will co-host a free, two-day national virtual summit featuring educational business workshops and networking on May 5-6. Details on National Small Business Week, the virtual summit, registrations and speakers are featured on www.sba.gov/NSBW and will be updated as additional information and activities are confirmed.