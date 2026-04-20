Poirier Named USHL Scholar Athlete Of The Year

Defenseman Ryan Poirier of the Sioux City Musketeers has been named the 2025-26 United States Hockey League (USHL) Scholar-Athlete of the Year, which recognizes a high school senior as the league’s most exemplary student-athlete.

Poirier’s classwork at the University of Nebraska High School included entrepreneurship, statistics, physics, financial algebra, sociology, and civics.

Demonstrating skills in independent learning, self-motivation, organization, and time management, the Salem, N.H. committed carried a 4.25 GPA.

On the ice, Poirier played in 51 games with four goals, six assists, 18 penalty minutes, and a +4 rating.

2025-26 USHL All-Academic Team

Owen DeGraff, F, Waterloo Black Hawks

Caden Drabowski, F, Dubuque Fighting Saints

Luca Jarvis, F, Tri-City Storm

Timothy Kazda, F, Chicago Steel

Xavier Lieb, F, Dubuque Fighting Saints

Hudson Lohse, D, Dubuque Fighting Saints

Cruz Martin, F, Green Bay Gamblers

Ryan Pourier, D, Sioux City Musketeers

Casey Vandertop, F, Lincoln Stars