Poirier Named USHL Scholar Athlete Of The Year

Defenseman Ryan Poirier of the Sioux City Musketeers has been named the 2025-26 United States Hockey League (USHL) Scholar-Athlete of the Year, which recognizes a high school senior as the league’s most exemplary student-athlete.
Poirier’s classwork at the University of Nebraska High School included entrepreneurship, statistics, physics, financial algebra, sociology, and civics.
Demonstrating skills in independent learning, self-motivation, organization, and time management, the Salem, N.H. committed carried a 4.25 GPA.
On the ice, Poirier played in 51 games with four goals, six assists, 18 penalty minutes, and a +4 rating.
2025-26 USHL All-Academic Team
Owen DeGraff, F, Waterloo Black Hawks
Caden Drabowski, F, Dubuque Fighting Saints
Luca Jarvis, F, Tri-City Storm
Timothy Kazda, F, Chicago Steel
Xavier Lieb, F, Dubuque Fighting Saints
Hudson Lohse, D, Dubuque Fighting Saints
Cruz Martin, F, Green Bay Gamblers
Ryan Pourier, D, Sioux City Musketeers
Casey Vandertop, F, Lincoln Stars