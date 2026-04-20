The Sioux City Historic Preservation Commission is pleased to announce the 20th Annual Historic Preservation Week, May 4 – May 9, 2026. Events are planned all week for people of all ages and interests.

The Sioux City Historic Preservation Commission, established in 1993, utilizes the expertise of its members to research historic buildings, partner with local, state, and national organizations to safeguard sites of significance, and advise the City Council on local preservation issues.

The Commission planned the 2026 Historic Preservation Week events in partnership with the Sioux City Public Museum, Sioux City Railroad Museum, Downtown Partners, and the City of Sioux City. The goal of Historic Preservation Week is to bring advocacy and awareness to preservation in Sioux City. Proceeds from these events will support ongoing preservation efforts and educational initiatives in Sioux City.

The week’s activities will include:

6th Annual Preservation Trivia Game at Sioux City Distilling, where participants can test their knowledge of local history while enjoying a refreshing beverage.

at Sioux City Distilling, where participants can test their knowledge of local history while enjoying a refreshing beverage. Sioux City’s West End Walking Tour , a guided tour highlighting the rich history and architectural gems in Sioux City’s Northern Downtown area.

, a guided tour highlighting the rich history and architectural gems in Sioux City’s Northern Downtown area. 4th Annual Bicycle Tour , offering a scenic ride through the city with stops at key preservation sites.

, offering a scenic ride through the city with stops at key preservation sites. Lunch & Learn Session,

Additionally, the Commission will honor the recipient of the 2026 Treasure of Sioux City Award – Sioux City Distilling. Located at 313 Perry Street, this historic property is being recognized for its exceptional preservation efforts. Following its recent renovation into the distillery and meeting spaces, the building has become an outstanding example of adaptive reuse.

The Sioux City Historic Preservation Commission invites everyone to join in celebrating the city’s heritage and to learn more about the events scheduled for Historic Preservation Week by following them on Facebook.