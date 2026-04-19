Public Input Requested: UTV Listening Session

The City of Sioux City will host a public Listening Session at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21 at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 4th Street, immediately following the Sioux City Police Department’s spring Town Hall meeting. The session will focus on gathering community input on the potential legalization of Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTVs) for limited intown use.

Residents will be invited to complete a survey indicating whether they support or do not support allowing restricted UTV use on City streets. City officials will be present to listen to feedback, hear concerns, and better understand community perspectives.

A survey is available now and community members are encouraged to participate:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/6PNKGN7

The purpose of the Listening Session is to ensure residents have an opportunity to share their thoughts so City leaders can make informed decisions that best serve the needs and interests of our community.