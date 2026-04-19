Celebrate National Library Week

National Library Week is a time to celebrate libraries, the contributions of library workers, and to promote library use and support. Support the Sioux City Public Library during National Library Week by visiting any of our three Library locations, joining an online reading challenge at siouxcitylibrary.beanstack.org, or attending one of these events:

Weekly Library Storytimes • Ages 0-5 and their caregiver

Perry Creek Branch Library, Tuesdays at 11 a.m.

Morningside Branch Library, Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.

Build social skills, increase vocabulary, and developing early literacy.

STEM Saturday – Saturday, April 25 at 11 a.m., Aalfs Downtown Library – Two age groups

STEM Playground (ages 4-8)

Explore concepts of balance by creating towers and bridges with blocks and tinker toys.

Innovation Studio (ages 9-11)

Build your very own remote-controlled Hydraulic Claw as used in arcade claw machines!

Register at siouxcitylibrary.org

Local History True Crime Talk- A Century of Suspicion Part 2

Saturday, April 25th at the Morningside Branch Library 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Tuesday, April 28th at the Aalfs Downtown Library 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. (or join online by registering at siouxcitylibrary.org)

Sioux City has never been short on secrets. From unsolved murders to headline-making trials, crime has shaped our community’s history for more than a century. Join Local History Librarian Specialist, Sarah Enright, as she uncovers one gripping case from each decade of the 20th century.

Friends of the Sioux City Public Library Book Lovers’ Book Sale!

The 2026 Book Lovers’ Book Sale, organized by the Friends of the Sioux City Public Library, opens Thursday, April 23 at 4 p.m. and runs through Saturday, May 2 at 4400 Sergeant Road, the former Chuck-E-Cheese/Maude’s location at the Southern Hills Mall. For details on sale prices, dates and times visit facebook.com/FriendsofSCPL.

Follow the Library on Facebook at facebook.com/SiouxCityPublicLibrary and use #NationalLibraryWeek to join the online celebration!