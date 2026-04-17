UnityPoint Health to cut 207 jobs in IT

UnityPoint Health says it is eliminating 207 jobs in its Information Technology Department.

A statement says the changes includes outsourcing some of the IT functions to third-party vendors later this year. UnityPoint says it’s part of the organization’s long-term financial outlook in response to ongoing rising labor, supply, and drug costs, along with reductions in reimbursement, and increased demand for complex care services.

UnityPoint Health says the employees being cut will be provided with severance packages, benefits continuation, and career transition support. Their statement says UnityPoint Health has 31,000 employees.