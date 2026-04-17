George Foreman Laid to Rest in Iowa, Fulfilling Long Held Wish

More than 40 years after a visit that left a lasting impression, former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman has been laid to rest in northwest Iowa, a place his family says he never forgot.

Foreman, who died in March 2025, had expressed a desire to be buried in Iowa following a trip to the region in 1988. Family members said he often spoke of the area’s landscape, including the Loess Hills, and the sense of peace he felt during that visit.

Honoring that request, his family traveled from Texas and, on April 17, 2025, laid him to rest at Logan Park Cemetery in Sioux City, a site overlooking the Loess Hills and near Stone State Park.

“They said when they arrived, they immediately understood,” a family representative said. “It looked exactly like he described.”

Now, one year later, on April 16, 2026, Foreman’s family has returned to Sioux City to visit his monument and thank city officials who helped facilitate his burial. The visit included a press conference and reflections on the former champion’s life and legacy.

“Our father lived a life of purpose, faith and gratitude,” the family said in a statement. “To see him laid to rest in a place that brought him peace means everything to us.”

Mayor Bob Scott said the story reflects the lasting impact of a single experience. “Their story is a reminder of how one place can stay with someone for a lifetime,” Scott said.

Foreman rose to international prominence after winning a gold medal at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City and later becoming heavyweight champion in 1973.

After retiring in 1977 and becoming an ordained minister, Foreman returned to boxing in 1987. In 1994, at age 45, he became the oldest heavyweight champion in history.

He later became a successful entrepreneur, most notably with the George Foreman Grill, and remained active as a minister, author and public speaker.

Foreman is survived by his loving wife, his 10 children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and extended family.