Ribbon Cutting – Transco Railway Remodel

Please join the South Sioux City Chamber of Commerce for a Ribbon Cutting to celebrate Transco Railway Products, Inc. on their remodel. The event will be held on Thursday, April 23 at noon; closed toe shoes are required.

Transco in Sioux City, IA is excited to announce that we have officially expanded our operations with the addition of a second shift, making us a full 3‑shift facility. Railcar repair demand is at an all‑time high, and this expansion allows us to meet the growing needs of our industry with greater efficiency and capacity.

This milestone comes alongside significant investments in our infrastructure. After months of dedicated work, our facility remodel is now complete, enhancing both our capabilities and the working environment for our team.

Through these improvements, Transco continues to strengthen its position as the preferred provider for railcar repair. Our team of industry professionals remains committed to delivering first‑rate railcar services—on time, every time.

Together, we keep the world moving forward.