Gameday Men’s Health lands key hire from Top Competitor

Dakota Dunes, SD — Gameday Men’s Health, a leading provider of men’s health and performance optimization services, today announced the hiring of Terry Schrank as its new General Manager—bringing in proven leadership from one of the region’s top competing clinics.

This strategic move reinforces Gameday Men’s Health’s position as the premier destination for men seeking solutions for low testosterone, weight loss, energy optimization, and overall performance.

“We’re not just growing—we’re attracting the best talent in the industry,” said Brad Krommendyk, owner of Gameday Men’s Health. “When leaders from competing clinics choose to join Gameday, it says something. It validates the model, the patient experience, and the results we deliver.”

A Proven Leader Joins a Winning Model

Schrank brings extensive experience in men’s health, with a track record of driving patient growth, improving outcomes, and building high-performing teams. His decision to join Gameday reflects a broader shift in the industry toward more efficient, patient-focused care.

“After seeing different models in this space, it became clear that Gameday Men’s Health is doing it better,” said Terry Schrank. “From the streamlined patient experience to the clinical outcomes, this is where men are getting real results. I knew this was where I wanted to be.”

What This Means for Patients

With this leadership addition, patients can expect:

Faster, more efficient visits (no long wait times)

A higher level of personalized care

Expanded access to TRT, weight loss, peptide therapy, and ED treatments

A clinic experience designed specifically for men—comfortable, private, and results-driven

Gameday Men’s Health continues to see strong demand from men ages 30–65 who are seeking to regain energy, improve body composition, and feel like themselves again.

Turning Momentum into Access

To meet growing demand, Gameday Men’s Health is continuing to expand access for new patients and is currently offering complimentary initial consultations for men interested in evaluating their hormone levels and overall health.

“Most men wait too long,” added Krommendyk. “They think feeling tired, gaining weight, or losing drive is just part of aging. It’s not—and we’re here to fix it.”

About Gameday Men’s Health

Gameday Men’s Health is redefining how men access healthcare by offering fast, effective, and personalized treatment plans focused on real results. Services include testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), medically guided weight loss, peptide therapy, and erectile dysfunction treatments—all delivered in a high-performance clinical environment built for men.