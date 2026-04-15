Explorers Sign New Pitcher

The Sioux City Explorers have announced that the team has signed right-handed pitcher LJ Waco to a contract for the 2026 season.

The addition of Waco brings the total number of players under contract for the Explorers and Manager Steve Montgomery to 22 for the 2026 season.

Right-hander LJ Waco will make his professional debut in 2026 after spending four seasons at the University of Wisconsin–Oshkosh.

In four years in college, the Illinois native went 11-4 with a 3.03 ERA in 38 games while making 17 starts.

Waco tossed 145.1 innings at Wisconsin-Oshkosh, striking out 191, issuing 53 walks and surrendering 49 earned runs on 121 hits. He finished his four-year college career with a 1.197 WHIP.

Waco spent his first two seasons working out of the pen before moving to the rotation his last two seasons. He had the lowest ERA among starters in his final two seasons on campus.

Waco would finish his 2023 Junior season with an injury that would require Tommy John surgery, but he would come back strong for his Senior season in 2024. He wrapped up his final season at UWO going 5-3 in 10 games, making nine starts and posting a 2.89 ERA in 62.1 innings.

Waco finished tied for first on the team in wins and second in innings pitched for the Titans. He was named to the All-WIAC Team in 2024 for the second time in his college career.

In 2023 the righty went 6-0 in nine games with eight starts and a 2.21 ERA in 61 innings. He was third in innings pitched for the Titans and first in strikeouts with 79.

The Explorers are set to open their 33rd season in Siouxland on the road on Friday night, May 15, against the Chicago Dogs. The club will celebrate opening night at Lewis and Clark Park on Friday night, May 22, against the Lincoln Saltdogs.

2026 Players signed:

INF Cameron Bufford

RHP Ryan Beaird

RHP Trey Morrill

LHP Ben DeTaeye

C Dillon Tatum

IF Braulio Vasquez

IF Alberto Osuna

OF Yeison Asencio

IF Elliot Good

RHP Tahnaj Thomas

RHP Julio Rosario

RHP Peniel Otaño

LHP Reed Butz

RHP Max Charnin

OF Jackson Mayo

IF Zane Denton

C Wilfredo Gimenez

IF Yorman Rodriguez

IF Jordan Donahue

RHP Rob Hughes

OF D’Shawn Knowles

RHP LJ Waco