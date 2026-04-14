Redlining in Sioux City Past to Present

The Sioux City Human Rights Commission invites the public to an important educational presentation examining the history and continuing impact of redlining in Sioux City. The event will take place on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at 6 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 4th Street.

This free program will provide historical context on redlining practices that shaped housing patterns in Sioux City and across the United States, while also addressing how these policies continue to influence economic opportunity, neighborhood development, and racial disparities today.

Attendees will gain insight into how discriminatory housing policies were implemented locally, their long-term consequences, and the ongoing efforts to promote equality and fair housing in the community.

The event is open to the public, and community members of all backgrounds are encouraged to attend.