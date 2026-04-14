Proposed Sioux Gateway Airport (SUX) Foundation

Sioux Gateway Airport (SUX) is at a pivotal moment in its growth. With the recent launch of expanded daily commercial service operated by SkyWest Airlines, now offering United Express three daily flights, including two to Denver and one to Chicago, the creation and strengthening of aviation degree partnerships at Morningside University and Western Iowa Tech Community College, our robust general aviation, and our joint-use airfield, we are looking toward the future of our regional connectivity.

To ensure this momentum continues, the Airport Board of Trustees is exploring the creation of a SUX Airport Foundation. As a key stakeholder, partner, or community leader, your perspective is essential to this process.

We invite you to participate in this Needs Assessment to determine if such a foundation could provide value and, if so, what its focus should be. Please consider taking a few minutes to click on the link below to complete the questionnaire.

[Link to SurveyMonkey SUX Foundation Questionnaire]

Your participation is confidential and vital to this discovery phase. It will directly inform the Board’s next steps regarding this initiative. Thank you for your partnership, your leadership, and your time.