More Than 100 Hy-Vee Stores Offering A1C Screenings at Reduced Price in April

This April, more than 100 Hy-Vee stores across the Midwest are helping customers live healthier lives by offering A1C screenings at a reduced price.

Hy-Vee’s team of registered dietitians will administer the A1C tests. Purchase one for $15 or two for $20 to share with a family member or save for later. Testing normally costs $45 per person.

Through a simple finger stick, A1C tests measure average blood sugar levels over the past two to three months to identify prediabetes or diabetes. Fasting is not required before the test, and results are available immediately. Hy-Vee dietitians will then review the results with the customer.

Registration is required to receive an A1C test. Customers can find the nearest participating Hy-Vee location and request an appointment on this webpage. While appointments must be purchased in April, customers can schedule their A1C screening for a later date.

A1C screenings are available at a reduced price while supplies last, and are provided in partnership with Abbott, Dave’s Killer Bread, Embecta and OLIPOP.