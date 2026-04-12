Textural Trend Takes Over the Freezer Aisle: Butterfinger, Baby Ruth & 100 Grand Ice Cream Candy Bars Make Their Nationwide Debut

Indulgence is evolving, with layers of crunch and chew rising to the top of what consumers crave. Backed by data, Datassential’s 2026 Trends Report names texture one of the year’s top “New Classics,”¹ reshaping how people think about indulgence. Now that shift is hitting the freezer aisle: Wells Enterprises and Ferrero North America launched Butterfinger® Ice Cream Candy Bar, Baby Ruth® Ice Cream Candy Bar and 100 Grand® Ice Cream Candy Bar nationwide, bringing candy bar texture to real ice cream. These multisensory moments are defining snackability across food culture, social channels, and everyday moments.

“The ice cream bar category has long been defined by simplicity, including smooth coatings, uniform textures, and straightforward formats,” said Isabella Chia, Chief Marketing Officer at Wells Enterprises. “With Butterfinger, Baby Ruth, and 100 Grand, we didn’t just translate a candy bar into a frozen format. We engineered each bar from the inside out, starting with the texture that made those candies iconic and building up from there with real ice cream and quality ingredients that deliver on every bite.”

Each ice cream bar is built around the signature textural identity that has made its candy counterpart a cultural icon:

Butterfinger® Ice Cream Candy Bar features rich Butterfinger-flavored ice cream layered with the brand’s iconic crispy peanut-butter crunch and blanketed in a smooth chocolatey coating. The crispety, crunchety peanut-buttery one-of-a-kind experience hits immediately, and doesn’t quit.

Baby Ruth® Ice Cream Candy Bar offers chewy nougat-flavored ice cream packed with whole roasted peanuts and ribboned with flowing caramel, all encased in a decadent chocolatey shell. Every bite delivers a distinct and evolving sensory experience — chew layered on crunch layered on caramel.

100 Grand® Ice Cream Candy Bar delivers luxuriously creamy caramel-flavored ice cream embedded with crispy crunchies and finished with an additional layer of rich caramel beneath a chocolatey shell that makes every bar a complete sensory event from first bite to last.

“Butterfinger, Baby Ruth, and 100 Grand have built loyal followings for a reason. These are brands with real equity and deeply devoted fans. Bringing them into the freezer aisle wasn’t just a product decision; it was a brand one. We saw an opportunity to meet fans in a new occasion, deepen their connection to brands they already love, and introduce them to a new generation of consumers who are discovering these icons for the first time,” said Catherine Bertrac, Senior Vice President Marketing for Kinder and FMC North America at Ferrero.

Butterfinger Ice Cream Candy Bar, Baby Ruth Ice Cream Candy Bar, and 100 Grand Ice Cream Candy Bar are available in the frozen treat aisle at retailers nationwide. Each flavor is sold in a pack of six at a suggested retail price of $5.99. All three bars are made with real ice cream and contain peanuts. To learn more about allergen and nutritional information, please contact the Wells Enterprises, Inc. or Ferrero North America teams. High-Res imagery can be found HERE. To find a retailer near you and learn more about these frozen treats, visit doubletreatyourself.com. Join the conversation on social media by tagging @wellseninc and @ferreronacorp.