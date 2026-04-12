Global Dairy Markets Face Margin Pressure as Supply Outpaces Demand in Early 2026

Dairy producers worldwide are navigating a challenging start to the year as rising milk supply and falling commodity prices squeeze farm margins, according to the latest Global Dairy Outlook for Q1 2026.

Abundant milk production across major exporting regions has driven significant price declines. Fat markets have dropped by 40 percent, while whole milk powder is down 30%. Protein-based products—including skim milk powder, cheese, and whey—have shown more resilience but still declined by 15 percent. The global dairy trade index has also turned negative, with butter falling 8.1 percent and anhydrous milk fat down 7.1 percent.

Milk production remains elevated globally, though growth is slowing. Total output is forecast to increase just 0.2 percent in 2026, a sharp slowdown from 2.6 percent growth in 2025. The United States continues to lead expansion, with February production up nearly 3 percent year-over-year and herd sizes reaching their highest levels since the 1990s. Europe also posted strong gains late in 2025 but is expected to contract slightly in the second half of 2026. Growth is also expected in New Zealand and South America, while Australia remains the only major exporter experiencing a decline due to weather challenges and increased culling.

Oversupply continues to weigh heavily on producer profitability, despite relatively stronger performance in protein markets. Commodity dairy prices on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) in March were almost all up from February, with whey being the only commodity down. Comparing prices to last March, barrel, block, and butter prices were down while NFDM and whey prices were up.

The USDA March Milk Production report showed Iowa cow numbers up 1,000, totaling 245,000 from a year ago. Total milk pounds showed a 1.5 percent increase over 2025. USDA has adjusted its 2026 milk production forecast upward, yet the All-Milk price for the year is projected around $19.70 per cwt.

Looking ahead, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East present additional risks. While short-term impacts are limited, disruptions could tighten supplies and potentially slow milk production in 2027. Dairy producers face tightening margins as supply exceeds demand, with future market direction hinging on production adjustments and global input availability.