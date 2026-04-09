SBA Announces Dates for National Small Business Week 2026 Virtual Summit

The U.S. Small Business Administration and America’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) announced the dates for the National Small Business Week 2026 Virtual Summit. The free online summit, cosponsored by America’s SBDC, will take place on May 5 and 6 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET and registration is required: https://www.cntvhybrid.com/nsbw2026.

“We are excited to cohost the 2026 National Small Business Week Virtual Summit to offer small businesses information to help them take advantage of President Trump’s America First economic agenda and the SBA’s modernized capital access programs,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “Through tax cuts, deregulation, and fair trade, Main Street is positioned for another record year in 2026 – and the SBA will continue to support their comeback with training, capital, and contracting to empower the local businesses who serve as the backbone of communities across America.”

“Small businesses are the foundation of our local and national economies, and the expert advisors in our network are committed to supporting their success,” said Charles “Tee” Rowe, President & CEO, America’s SBDC. “We are honored to co-host this year’s Virtual Summit, ensuring that practical, no-cost resources and mentorship are accessible nationwide.”

The Virtual Summit will feature educational workshops presented by cosponsors, information about accessing federal resources, as well as networking and mentorship opportunities. Participants will learn about topics varying from manufacturing, digital marketing, human resources (HR), artificial intelligence (AI), business planning, and online business resources.

The National Small Business Week virtual summit is part of SBA’s broader annual program, where an in-person National Awards Ceremony will take place on Sunday, May 3 in Washington, D.C. That week, Administrator Loeffler will conduct a nationwide roadshow to highlight exceptional job creators across Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia.

Details on National Small Business Week, the award winners, and the virtual summit are featured on www.sba.gov/NSBW and will be updated as additional information and activities are confirmed. Local events will be featured on www.sba.gov/events and by searching #SmallBusinessWeek in the search bar.