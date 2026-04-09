Iowa convenience store chain reaches national business milestone

An Iowa-based company is being added to a prestigious list this morning.

Casey’s General Stores is now on the S&P 500 stock index.

The Ankeny-based convenience store chain is only the second Iowa company on the list, along with Principal Financial Group in Des Moines.

The S&P 500 encompasses both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq and makes up about 80% of the total U.S. equity market. It’s considered one of the primary gauges of the American economy.

Now the nation’s third-largest convenience chain with 50,000 employees, Casey’s has some 2,900 stores in 19 states, with plans to add 80 more stores this year.