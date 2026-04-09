2026 Summer Art Camps at the Art Center

The Sioux City Art Center is excited to announce that registrations for Summer Art Camps are open! Art Camp for youth ages 7-12 are held in June and July. Campers join us Tuesday through Thursday for two weeks and can enroll for a full or half day. Two camp themes are also available, so enthusiastic young artists are welcome to register for more than one camp. During camp, students are engaged in multiple art classes with our teachers and staff, as well as enjoyable breaks with snacks and games between classes.

June 9-18 and July 7-16, campers will grow their artistic confidence as we explore and create all kinds of wonderful art with the theme Color & Texture.

June 23-July 2 and July 21-30, campers will have fun using the world around them to create unique pieces of art with the theme Nature’s Inspiration.

In August, younger campers can join in on the excitement with their own four-day camp, held Tuesday through Friday. They’ll engage in activities designed for their developmental stages and incorporate play, experimentation, and creative expression. Art Camp Beginnings, for ages 3-5 (with their caregiver), is August 4-7 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Art Camp Explorers, for ages 5-6, is August 11-14 with two options available, 9:00-11:00 a.m. or 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Our Art Camp Program will culminate with an exhibition scheduled in the Education Gallery at the end of summer. It will highlight collaborative art created during each camp session. A reception for students and their families and friends to see the exhibition will be held at the end of September.

To give our students more individual time with instructors, we have a limited number of openings in all our camps. A limited number of need-based scholarships are available. Please visit the Art Center website for more information and to enroll.